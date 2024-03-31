iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Declares Dividend of $0.32

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3229 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USBF opened at $84.13 on Friday. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

