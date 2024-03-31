iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2353 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GHYG opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after buying an additional 901,623 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

