iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lowered by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

