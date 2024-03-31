iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

