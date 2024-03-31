iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 385,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,075. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

