iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

