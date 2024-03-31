iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.87 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

