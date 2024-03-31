iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Plans Dividend of $0.12

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares New York Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,451. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.