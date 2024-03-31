iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

