iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,057 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $63.33. 1,058,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

