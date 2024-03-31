iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Plans $0.28 Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,932,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

