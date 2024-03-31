iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:IBIJ)

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1838 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IBIJ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.74. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $26.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
