iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Announces $0.17 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.