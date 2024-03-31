iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBII traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

