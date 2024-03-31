iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Announces $0.19 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IBIH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55.

