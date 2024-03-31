iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

