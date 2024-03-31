iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Announces $0.19 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1857 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

IBIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

