iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:IBIE)

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1868 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIE remained flat at $25.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

