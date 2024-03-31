iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Announces $0.19 Dividend

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $25.57 during trading on Friday. 461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24.

