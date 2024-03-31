iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:IBID)

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBID remained flat at $25.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

