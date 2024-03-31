iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IBIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 1,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $25.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.