iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Plans Dividend of $0.24

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2403 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

NYSEARCA IBIA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086. iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

