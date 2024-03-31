iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Declares Dividend of $0.24

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2403 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

