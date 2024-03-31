iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Announces Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $25.11.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
