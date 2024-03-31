iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Announces Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

