iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

