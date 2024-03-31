iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,432. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

