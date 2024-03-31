iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

