iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 290,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 274,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.