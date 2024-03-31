iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 290,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

