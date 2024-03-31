iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 284,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

