iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:IBHF opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

