iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3264 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYDB opened at $46.72 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,753,000 after purchasing an additional 587,264 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,482,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,344,000.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

