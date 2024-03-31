iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1628 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GNMA opened at $43.39 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

