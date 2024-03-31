iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 469,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 58,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $86.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $502.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.