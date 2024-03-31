iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2559 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

