iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after buying an additional 945,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 846,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 519,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 237,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.