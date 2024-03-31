iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EAGG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

