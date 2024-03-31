iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.