iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

