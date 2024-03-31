iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

