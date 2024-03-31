iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.