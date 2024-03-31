iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

