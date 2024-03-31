iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PFG Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day moving average is $470.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

