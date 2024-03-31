iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.90. 3,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,321. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

