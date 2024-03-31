iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Announces Dividend of $0.31

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 14,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,336. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $189,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

