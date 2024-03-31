iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.48. 111,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,135. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

