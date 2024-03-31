iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:IGIB)

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 250,783 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 769,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

