iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 833.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

