iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3124 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,883 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

