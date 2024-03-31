iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SLQD)

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,587,000 after acquiring an additional 257,963 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 86,186 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

